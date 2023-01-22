Lawton Police Department has released the name of the driver of a vehicle involved in a vehicle/pedestrian accident early last week that led to the pedestrian’s death.

Vivian Tee-Tonemah was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved in the 5:12 a.m. accident on Jan. 16 near 40 NE 25th Street. Police said Tee-Tonemah was brought in for questioning, and later released pending the outcome of the investigation.

