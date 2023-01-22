Lawton Police Department has released the name of the driver of a vehicle involved in a vehicle/pedestrian accident early last week that led to the pedestrian’s death.
Vivian Tee-Tonemah was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved in the 5:12 a.m. accident on Jan. 16 near 40 NE 25th Street. Police said Tee-Tonemah was brought in for questioning, and later released pending the outcome of the investigation.
When police arrived at the scene Jan. 16, they found an individual — later identified as Jeremy Vaughan — trapped underneath a vehicle. Officers were able to free Vaughan using a hydraulic lift, police said. Vaughn was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment, but later died, police said.
Lawton Police Department continues to investigate the incident and will release more information as it becomes available.