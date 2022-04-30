From the October 2021 loss of a purse, Lawton investigators began a journey they said unraveled an identity fraud ring. Now, two women and a man are in jail.
It began with the report of a lost purse in October 2021 at Petco, 223 NW 2nd. Its owner found multiple bank transactions on her account following the loss, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Six days later, a man lost his wallet at the Apache Casino. He, too, reported two fraudulent charges on his account. Two days later, a Capital One account was opened using the man’s information, the affidavit states. Next, an attempt was made to open a Petco pay credit card in his name, as well as another online credit account at Target.
Lawton Police Detectives David Folkert and Michael Arzola interviewed Jessica Worley-Maycumber after she was found in a vehicle fraudulently purchased from Patriot Auto, 2520 Fort Sill Boulevard, according to the affidavit. She told investigators she’d gone with Keli Golson to buy the Lincoln MKX, along with a man known as “Tim.”
An amount of $9,200 was paid with two cashier’s checks and the identification card for another man was used when Gholson signed the paperwork, the affidavit states. The dealership later discovered the checks were fraudulent.
The Lincoln was recovered from Worley-Maycumber and taken back to the dealership by Gholson’s boyfriend, Marquel Phipps, Folkert stated.
According to investigators, Worley-Maycumber spilled the beans about an alleged fraud operation involving herself, Gholson and Phipps.
Worley-Maycumber said Gholson made credit cards by sequencing numbers, according to the affidavit. She told of Gholson using a computer printer, embosser and rewriter to make checks and credit cards. Folkert stated she showed photos and videos from Gholson’s house while the cards were being created.
However, Worley-Maycumber refused to provide the videos to police. According to Folkert, she refused to turn over the phone to investigators and threatened to break it. She was eventually taken into custody and the phone was collected.
Evidence found in the phone showed messages between her and Gholson regarding identifications, W-2s, and cards, according to the affidavit. The videos and other images also were recovered.
Police conducted a search warrant raid of Gholson and Phipps’ home at 2202 NW 36th on Oct. 29, 2021. The couple weren’t there; however, 251 pieces of evidence were collected, the affidavit states.
Found were the paperwork for the Lincoln as well as paperwork and information from one of the fake identifications. Most of it was found in Gholson’s room, according to Folkert.
Several blank Social Security cards were found along with fraudulent checks and notebooks containing multiple credit card number sequences, according to the affidavit.
An IP address used for to apply to the fraudulent accounts tracked back to Gholson’s address, Folkert stated. An email address used to set up the accounts also tracked back to the home as well, the affidavit states.
Folkert stated he received security video from the casino regarding the disappearance of the man’s wallet. Worley-Maycumber was seen picking the wallet up from the floor and leaving, according to the affidavit.
The detectives met with Gholson in late November 2021. During the interview, Gholson admitted to making the credit cards, the affidavit states. She said she had “a lot of old stuff in storage from the last time I got in trouble,” Folkert stated. She said Worley-Maycumber was who brought the check aspect into the deal.
Gholson told the detectives she used a phone app that revealed credit card numbers as well as a credit card reader, according to the affidavit. “I didn’t pick these victims specifically,” she stated. She also told them Worley-Maycumber and Phipps were involved.
According to Folkert, Gholson spoke of cards she’d made for other people. The fraudulent check aspect was something new.
“A lot of that stuff you found at the house was nothing,” she stated. “It started out to be something.”
Folkert stated Gholson explained her organizational role in her own way.
“Everyone comes to me for a lot of things,” she stated. “I don’t know if that makes me like the kingpin.”