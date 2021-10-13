A seven-time convicted felon with a backwards tattoo of the state of his Texas on his face is trying to lie low after he escaped the Comanche County Detention Center Monday.
Investigators say he should be easy to spot.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Anthony Scott McCleskey, 29, for escaping a penal institution, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to seven years in prison. With seven prior convictions, McCleskey is facing up to 49 years in prison if convicted.
McCleskey is accused of slipping away from the detention center Monday morning while helping unload a truck of supplies. There have been witness sightings of him in Wichita Falls, Texas. He has many identifiable tattoos.
He had been held on $35,000 bond in the jail since Aug. 2 when he was charged possession of a stolen vehicle, endangering others while eluding police, obstructing police, driving without a driver’s license, unlawful use of a driver’s license and failure to wear a seat belt, records indicate.
McCleskey has prior felony convictions: Wichita Falls County, Texas, May 2011, burglary and child negligence; Montezuma County, Colo., March 2013, burglary, assault and vehicular eluding; LaPlata County, Colorado, April 2013, obstructing justice; and Caddo County, January 2021, possession of a stolen vehicle.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was issued for the 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 130-pound man.