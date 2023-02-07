Have an idea about new recreation amenities in Elmer Thomas Park?
The City of Lawton wants to talk to you.
Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 6:10 am
The City and its engineering consultant Halff Associates are planning a public meeting today to solicit input from residents on upgrades planned for Elmer Thomas Park. The session will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Halff will have large poster boards in the room, showing different amenities that could be placed in the park. Residents will have an opportunity to vote on their favorite ideas, offer some of their own, or discuss proposals with designers and city parks officials. City officials already have been discussing some plans, including expanding water amenities, new walking/biking trails, and a skateboard park. Residents also have begun an effort to expand the existing Playground in the Park with an inclusive playground for children with limited mobility.
The ideas are being developed for a master plan that Halff Associates was hired to create for Elmer Thomas Park. That firm already has created an overall parks, sports and recreation master plan, and also is working on a master plan for development at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth.