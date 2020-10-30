Crews will be working in the next several days and weeks at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to clean up the debris left from this week's ice storm.
Downed limbs and shattered branches litter most of the recreational areas throughout the refuge, according to Deputy Refuge Manager Amber Zimmerman. She said refuge staff are working as quickly as possible to clear downed trees and broken limbs from the most popular areas like Mount Scott, Lost Lake, Sunset and Doris Campground.
"We ask that you be patient as we work through the overwhelming process of re-opening these areas. Visitors should be prepared that some gates are shut and their usual parking areas may be unavailable due to hazard trees," she said.
If you plan to visit the Wichita Mountains in the near future, refuge staff ask that you respect closures. Park in appropriate spaces and have a back-up plan for another area you can visit if parking is already full. Be vigilant as you hike. Watch for snags and broken limbs that might be hazardous.
For more information regarding impacted area, visitors can email refuge staff at wmr_visitorservices@fws.gov or look for updates via Facebook @WichitaMountainsWildlifeRefuge.