This past week’s ice storm that struck Southwest Oklahoma has taken its toll on its communities.
But even in the wilds of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, its impact has altered the landscape.
Downed limbs and shattered branches litter most of the recreational areas throughout the refuge, according to Dr. Lynn Cartmell, Visitor Services Manager.
“As refuge staff return to work in the wake of our first winter blast, the monumental task of cleaning up is just beginning,” he said. “For the next several days and well into the coming weeks, cleanup crews will be operating in impacted areas.”
Deputy Refuge Manager Amber Zimmerman said refuge staff are working as quickly as possible to clear downed trees and broken limbs from its most popular areas like Mount Scott, Lost Lake, Sunset, and Doris Campground.
“We ask that you be patient as we work through the overwhelming process of re-opening these areas,” she said. “Visitors should be prepared that some gates are shut and their usual parking areas may be unavailable due to hazard trees.”
If you plan to visit the Wichita Mountains in the near future, refuge staff ask that you respect closures of any areas. Park in appropriate spaces and have a back-up plan for another area you can visit if parking is already full.
Hikers are asked to remain vigilant while on the trails. That means to be alert to snags and broken limbs that may prove hazardous.
For more information regarding impacted area, visitor can email refuge staff at wmr_visitorservices@fws.gov or look for updates via Facebook @WichitaMountainsWildlifeRefuge.