When volunteers finish up installation today, Lawton’s Elmer Thomas Park will have the biggest ice rink in Southwest Oklahoma.
And it will be the community’s own and not a rental, according to Dr. Krista Ratliff, president and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
“We bought it, we own it,” she said. “We’re the only holiday display that owns its own rink.”
The outdoor rink is being installed on the concrete pad near the Patriot Pavilion on the southeast side of the park, Northwest 3rd Street and Ferris. And it will be ready for skaters when the Holiday in Park events kick off Nov. 19.
While technically not an ice rink, skaters will be able to rent ice skates to slide and swerve across the white polyethylene surface.
According to Ratliff, instead of the frozen liquid base that tends to melt in sunlight and temperatures above freezing, the ice panels provide a self-lubricated surface to offer a smooth gliding experience for skaters.
The inaugural rink put up in 2021 proved to be quite the draw, Ratliff said. Enough so, that this year’s model is bigger and offers more room for activities.
“It was a huge success,” she said. “That’s why we’re doubling the size of the rink. … We learn more each year.”
Last year’s model was a 60-feet by 40-feet rink. Now, it will be 60-feet by 80-feet, Ratliff said.
“It’s going to be so amazing,” she said. “It’s going to be the biggest one in Southwest Oklahoma.”
The rink joins the on-site petting zoo as well as the largest pedestrian tunnel and 70 new displays, some interactive, featured during Holiday in the Park, Ratliff said. There will also be a Ferris wheel and carousel located in the park.
Weekly ice hockey games will return from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. Ratliff said the games were a big draw last year.
Saturday’s installation efforts were handled from volunteers from the military, Cameron University’s baseball team, PLUS Scholars, Boy Scouts and more.
Cameron baseball player Evan Nichols said he and his teammates are looking forward to getting in some hockey after all the hard work Saturday.
“That’s the plan if we can get it together,” he said.