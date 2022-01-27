A bridge rehabilitation project has narrowed Interstate 44 to one lane in each direction at the Oklahoma 49/Medicine Park exit.
The work is expected to last through Fall.
The I-44 on- and off-ramps at Oklahoma 49 and both lanes of Oklahoma 49 under the interstate will remain open during construction. Speeds have been reduced in the work zone, and drivers can expect delays and should plan for extra travel time or use an alternate route, state officials said.
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the more than $4 million construction contract to Frontier Bridge of Okarche.