An’nest Charles is a woman of few words.
“Easy,” the second grader said, of a dental procedure that lasted less than 30 minutes and one she watched with an eagle eye via a hand mirror thoughtfully provided by the dental hygienists who worked on her and classmates participating in the cavity prevention clinic at Eisenhower Elementary School.
The session continues at the school today.
The clinic, presented by Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation and Oklahoma Dental Hygienists’ Association, is specifically aimed at elementary children who have their permanent molars. For those who don’t know, those molars in the back of your mouth came in while you were in elementary school, meaning the more you protect them when they are new, the better off you are.
For the participants who signed up for the free service, the clinic provides some teeth cleaning and examination, but the main goal is applying sealant and/or fluoride varnish to molars.
On Thursday, dental hygienist E’lise Lopez and Laurie Humphrey, president of the Oklahoma Dental Hygienists’ Association, worked as a pair as they settled An’nest into her chair and explained exactly what they would be doing, the entire time they worked. The session started by handing the small patient a cool pair of sunglasses (to shield her eyes), then an explanation of what they would be doing and why it was important. They offered helpful tips: it’s important to brush your teeth and gums.
An’nest watched the entire process, even when she had to tilt her head back to stare at the ceiling while Lopez maneuvered her dental tools to clean and seal the tiny molars.
“We’ll put the blanket on your teeth now,” Lopez said, as she started on her patient’s first tooth.
Teri Bachhofer, with Delta Dental of Oklahoma, said that attention to molars is crucial.
“Ninety percent of cavities are in the molars,” she said, explaining those teeth have deep grooves which provide an inviting setting for the germs that feed on debris and create cavities.
That’s why the hygienists are holding the sealant program, recommending the procedure to protect the surface of the molar be done be done as possible after permanent molars come in (second grade for the first molars; sixth grade for the second molars). Their process includes an assessment of the children’s teeth, to point out potential problems that may need the attention of a dentist.
Humphrey said the program is important for children, and almost 30 had signed up to participate at Eisenhower Elementary on Thursday and today.
Like Bachhofer, Humphrey noted the vast majority of cavities start in the molars because of the deep grooves that can hold food particles, unless children — and adults — brush properly. There’s another reason that should concern parents.
“One of the leading causes of absenteeism in school is tooth and mouth pain,” Humphrey said, adding that’s why the association focuses its sealant program on children who are at the beginning of the life of their molars.
Humphrey said the program has implications for adults as well: the molars an adult has at age 40 is the same second molars that came in when they were in elementary school. Some of the children participating in the program show evidence of dental care, meaning someone is watching. Others will be referred to dentists for problems that may materialize: a potential cavity or a broken tooth, for example.
“It’s important for school age children,” Humphrey said, adding the adults are careful to make the clinic pleasant. “We make it a positive experience. No injections.”