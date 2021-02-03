HYDRO — The Assistant Police Chief of Hydro is in jail on $750,000 bond after being accused of multiple child sex abuse and child pornography charges.
Due to his father being the Caddo County Sheriff, the 35-year-old man is being held in the Grady County Jail.
Tyler Wesley Davis made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he received eight felony charges: four counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of child sexual abuse and a count of first-degree rape, records indicate. He’s facing up to life in prison if convicted.
Davis was arrested Thursday following a search by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agents from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at his home in the 600 block of North Broadway in Hydro, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Between April and September 2020, a social media platform, later identified as SnapChat, reported a user uploading multiple sexually explicit files of a prepubescent female, according to the OSBI. The social media platform reported the images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The OSBI was then notified due to the Internet Provider (IP) address being traced to Oklahoma.
The OSBI ICAC investigation led to Davis.
Specific information about the victims or victimization of minors has not been released by investigators.
Along with serving at Hydro’s Assistant Police Chief, Davis is also a reserve deputy for the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office. His father, Spencer Davis, is the county sheriff.
Hydro Police Chief Dustin R. Carney released a public statement after Davis’ arrest. He said the department cooperated with the investigation and following arrest, Davis was immediately put on unpaid administrative leave.
Carney said he would recommend Davis’ termination from the police department during a Hydro Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night.
Held on $750,000 bond in the Grady County Jail, Davis returns to court at 10 a.m. March 10 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.