CACHE — A Cache High School student has earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.
Eli Hutson received the National Rural and Small Town Award.
The National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
“We’re thrilled that our student has earned this recognition. We are very proud of him for his achievements in his classrooms and on College Board assessments,” said Christy Taylor, Cache High School principal. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”
Students who may be eligible have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
