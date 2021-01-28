A man claims his “hunting instinct” compelled him to pull out his Red Ryder BB gun and start blasting away at birds while walking home Tuesday evening.
A Lawton police officer on patrol saw the man positioned in a firing position with a rifle around 7:15 p.m in the area of Northwest 15th Street and Lincoln Avenue. He demanded the man drop the weapon and he did.
The man said he’d been walking home “and his hunting instinct kicked in” so he began hunting birds, according to the report. The officer noted the rifle was actually a Red Ryder BB gun.
The BB gun was confiscated and the man was cited for hunting birds inside city limits, the report states.
No person shall trap, shoot or attempt to shoot or molest in any manner any bird or wild fowl or rob bird nests or wildfowl nests in the city, according to Lawton City Code 19-4-409.