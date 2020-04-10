The City of Lawton has changed its mind about banning fishing and hunting on city-owned properties, but is reserving that right for residents of Lawton and Comanche County and those who already hold city-issued licenses.
But recreational and pleasure boating and water activities on city lakes are banned. And, quarantine regulations are being imposed on some people who come into Lawton and those already living here.
The proposals were among those approved by the City Council earlier this week in decisions that members said are calculated to stop the spread of COVID-19. Citing concerns about social distancing and large gatherings of people, council members voted Tuesday to put fishing and hunting off limits on city-owned properties, and to ban boating on city lakes. The edicts initially were to go into effect today, but city officials later decided to defer the requirements until April 15.
In a Thursday morning statement, Mayor Stan Booker said he and Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk believe “the spirit of the council’s action on controlling crowding at City of Lawton owned property can be met by limiting the issuance of (hunting and fishing) permits to only City of Lawton & Comanche County residents.” Under city code, those who hunt and fish on city properties must hold city-issued permits.
Booker also said council members “seemed concerned about the fact that Texas recently closed its state parks which would send crowds to nearby properties remaining open.”
The announcement by Booker means individuals who hold current hunting or fishing licenses may hunt and fish on City of Lawton property if they follow social distancing guidelines (at least 6 feet between individuals). In another amendment announced early Thursday evening, city officials clarified that only residents living within Comanche County may purchase new hunting and fishing permits “until further notice,” but identification and/or a utility bill must be used during the application process to verify the applicant’s residence in Lawton or Comanche County.
That second amendment also states that “recreational or ‘pleasure’ boating or water activities shall not be permitted on City of Lawton property.” It defined activities as pleasure boating, skiing, tubing, jet skiing, kayaking and swimming. Boating is permitted for fishing only, as long as occupants follow social distancing.
City officials also said that people who enter the City of Lawton by any means of travel from another country, state or area with “substantial community spread of COVID-19” will be subject to quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into Lawton or for the duration of their stay, whichever is shorter. The order specifies the quarantine requirement applies to the states of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington.
Such people must report to the county/state health department and quarantine. Quarantine requirements will apply retroactively to those who have entered Lawton from such areas within the previous 14 days. However, the order exempts those performing military, emergency or health response duties, or those who enter Lawton for periodic short-term stays with trucking and delivery services that are deemed essential.
In addition, the new regulations set reporting and quarantining measures for existing residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, those who live with such persons and those who know they have come in contact with such persons. Those who have tested positive will be required to isolate themselves until recovery; individuals in the other two categories must quarantine.
Council members are expected to have additional discussions related to COVID-19 at their April 14 meeting, the reason Booker put off implementing some of the council’s decisions until April 15. Guidelines expected to go into effect that day include a requirement for everyone to wear face coverings when they are outside their residences.