The Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry received a semi-truck delivery last week with 25 pallets full of non-perishable food items sent from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Hungry Hearts has been renovating its new building on Southwest 11th Street, and this donation will help stock pantry shelves.
“This food donation that we received today will help so many in need,” Adriene Davis, director of Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, said in a press release. “We find that right now with this pandemic that is going on, even more people are needing help with being able to provide food for their families.”
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is increasing its efforts to provide food for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic and other recent natural disasters. Deliveries of food, like the one received in Lawton, have been sent to storehouses and food pantries across the nation.
“This will allow us to provide groceries for those who are in need, and it will also help us to be able to prepare meals once our facility is open,” Davis said. She also plans to use some of the food items that were received in the Thanksgiving baskets they’re preparing.
“We really think that it’s important to be involved in serving in our communities and being a good community supporter,” said Brian Gladwell who serves as the Stake President of the Lawton Oklahoma Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry relies on volunteers, and opportunities to help can be found on their website hungryheartslawton.com, as well as the JustServe.org website.