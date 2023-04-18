A vacant lot in the 2100 block of Pollard will be greener this summer.
The bulk of that green will come from vegetation that will yield fresh vegetables in coming months.
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry dedicated the area as a community garden Friday. Community members came together to donate the supplies that became the raised garden beds to support the plants that will become food for anyone in the community who needs it, said Keshonna Davis, whose mother Adriene Davis founded Hungry Hearts in 2015. The goal remains firmly in place: provide food to those who need it.
The garden has been a dream of Hungry Hearts for a while, Keshonna Davis said, explaining the property’s former owner donated it to the ministry after a deteriorating structure on the site was razed. This is the year that garden became reality, she said.
“There’s lots of food, for whoever needs it,” she said.
While Hungry Hearts had the dream, the reality came this month through the efforts of Class 32 of Leadership Lawton-Fort Sill, said Melissa Beck, director of programs for the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and secretary for the Hungry Hearts board. Leadership Lawton wasn’t allowed to solicit money for the project, so it sought donations instead. Class members asked others in the community to donate the wood to build the raised beds, the dirt to go inside and the plants to grow. Donations included things such as prepping and cutting the lumber into lengths needed for the beds.
Then, Leadership Lawton members spent hours earlier this week ensuring the materials were converted to the raised beds that were on display for those who attended Friday’s dedication ceremony. The result is beds sprinkled through what was once an empty residential lot. Plants that had been placed on the beds was collected Friday until a water source can be assured for the garden, then will be returned to grow so they can provide food for residents this summer. Beck said residents can harvest what is growing, as well as plant items of their own to grow and harvest.
“It’s the second community garden,” she said, explaining Hungry Hearts has another successful community garden project on South 11th Street.
Today’s plants are just the beginning, Keshonna Davis said, explaining there are plans to add other vegetation, to include fruit trees this fall, to further expand the food possibilities offered by the garden.
Adriene Davis said the project is the result of an amazing group of people, from board members who had the idea and ran with it, to community members willing to donate time and effort to make the dream a reality.
“We could not do what is needed to help meet the needs of the community, not only meet the needs, but also teach self sustainability, without everyone’s participation,” she said.