It was all hands on deck Saturday morning as volunteers helped hungry families “Embrace Hope.”
Eight hundred families in need snaked their way through the old Gibson’s parking lot, 1130 W. Lee, beginning at 9 a.m. to receive two boxes of food and personal hygiene products given through the Embrace Hope organization. Brenda Spencer-Ragland, one of the event organizers, said they had begun lining up as early at 7 a.m. in anticipation of the distribution.
With mask and glove-clad volunteers set up in an assembly line-like manner, it made the process move smoothly. Among those volunteering were Spencer-Ragland’s husband Earl Ragland, along with Comanche County Commissioner Johnny Owens, Re/Max Professionals’ Lon Parks, Steve and Allison Carson from Sen. James Lankford’s office, City Councilman Allen Hamptom, R.L. Smith from the Chamber of Commerce, and ex-Garrison Commander Glen Waters to name a few.
Spencer-Ragland said that over 17,000 pounds of goods were being given out at the site. There would also be deliveries to some families in need who had reached out but were unable to journey to the location.
“We wanted to go ahead and bless them with food during all this with the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “We’re doing what we can.”