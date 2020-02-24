Census 2020 is quickly approaching, but more boots must be filled to hit the ground and collect census responses.
According to Census 2020 officials, there are still 250-300 open paid census positions in Southwest Oklahoma.
To apply, individuals must be 18 years or older and men must be registered with the U.S. Selective Service System.
Census workers in Southwest Oklahoma counties can earn $14.50 an hour and receive the federal mileage rate, about 58 cents a mile.
Most of these positions are census takers and enumerators, who will “encourage and assist individuals who have not self responded to respond to Census 2020,” according to Marq Youngblood, regional recruiting coordinator of the Denver/Dallas region for Census 2020.
Youngblood said the work schedule is flexible; individuals can work a minimum of 10 hours a week and a max of 40, and they will only be asked to collect responses in and near their home counties.
He added there’s no right or wrong person for the job.
“Anyone who understands the importance of the census and wants to make an impact is a good fit,” Youngblood said. “It’s a great option for some supplemental income for vacation or to pay off credit card bills.”
This is Youngblood’s first time working for the United States census.
“I was looking for a new opportunity and some career advancement,” Youngblood said of his decision to work for Census 2020, “and it has not disappointed. It’s been a lot of fun.”
For two years, Youngblood and his team have been working diligently towards a goal of recruiting 485,000 workers in thousands of communities to help get the job done.
“To put that in perspective, it took Amazon 14 years to do that,” he said, adding that the challenge has been both overwhelming and energizing.
Youngblood oversees 900 counties in his region, including those in Southwest Oklahoma.
On Friday, with just three weeks left to meet his recruiting goals, Youngblood said he was “right around 92 percent.”
“I’m feeling good about that number,” he said. “We’re actually ahead of our goal; that number should be 88 percent.”
Youngblood said Oklahoma has proven a particularly challenging area in which to recruit census workers.
“This is because Oklahoma has so much tribal land,” he explained. “To go onto tribal land and recruit, you have to be a member of that tribe. You can’t just show up on that land and start trying to recruit people. So it’s tricky.”
To access hard-to-reach communities, Youngblood said the census has a staff that works to form partnerships with local businesses, organizations and even tribal leaders, in Southwest Oklahoma’s case.
“They find trusted voices to help spread the word about the importance of collecting census data and to help us recruit individuals,” Youngblood said.
Work has also been done to recruit veterans and liaisons to the military community. According to Youngblood, the job is not too much of a stretch for those who have served the country in uniform.
“This is government service — service by the people for the good of the people and for our nation,” Youngblood said of census work. “We do have a lot of veterans (workers) and they understand that that we have that in common.”
Monica Butler is a workforce services specialist at the Lawton Workforce Center. She said in recent weeks, people have stopped in to ask questions about census jobs — and she usually encourages them to consider the opportunity.
“It’s worth applying,” Butler said, adding it’s a great benefit for Lawton-Fort Sill’s military and veteran populations.
Though active-duty military members are not eligible for census jobs, military spouses and dependents can apply. Those who live on Fort Sill can help collect responses on post.
Butler said anyone interested in applying is welcome to use the computers at the workforce center, 1711 SW 11th St.
“Our computers are also available if people need to use them to complete their response to the census,” Butler said.
Applicants who pass initial screenings are then interviewed via phone. Those who are offered a position are required to do a fingerprint background check, which usually takes fewer than 24 hours.
Each census worker must attend a day and a half of paid training, which will be hosted in a public venue (libraries, colleges, churches) near their home.
“We start training the first week of March, so now is the time to apply,” Youngblood said.
Each census worker will receive an iPhone on which they will be messaged their census tasks. Youngblood said the work schedule is flexible and individuals can complete the workload on their own time.
April 1 is officially Census 2020 day, but people are encouraged to respond early online, by phone or by mail.
As responses roll in, census workers will then be deployed into their communities to try and garner more participation.
“Their job is to get in front of individuals who don’t respond and help them submit their response,” Youngblood said.
Though March will be busy with recruiting, training and deploying his teams throughout the middle of the country, Youngblood said he can’t wait to see his hard work pay off.
“What I enjoy about it is being able to take part in making history happen,” Youngblood said. “The results of the census data can have a direct effect on billions of dollars in funding for the next 10 years in our communities.”