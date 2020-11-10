The Cameron University Department of Social Sciences will present “Human Trafficking 101: Community Education and Prevention of Human Trafficking.”
Guest speaker will be Ahsha Morin, president of The Red Cord. The event will take place at 2 p.m. Monday at the McCasland Ballroom. The event is open to the public at no cost. Due to COVID-19 protocols, seating is limited. Social distancing will be enforced, and facial coverings are required.
A local organization that is committed to raising awareness of human trafficking in southwest Oklahoma, The Red Cord joins individuals and organizations to end human trafficking. During her presentation, Morin will provide information about the problem of human trafficking in Oklahoma and how recognize the indicators and signs associated with sex trafficking.
Morin has been involved with anti-human trafficking education and awareness since 2010. She has volunteered in a girls’ home for those who had been trafficked, creating and maintaining the nutrition and life skills area of the home. She has been involved with Operation Underground Railroad in Montana, where she helped lead a team of volunteers during “White Ribbon Week,” an elementary school curriculum that teaches children internet safety.
As president of The Red Cord in southwest Oklahoma, she continues to train the local community, first responders, police and education leaders about human trafficking and the demand that drives this crime. Morin is passionate about building a community that will not tolerate human trafficking through teaching prevention strategies to children, teens, parents and the community as a whole.
The event is a feature presentation of the “Justice for All” series hosted by the Cameron University Department of Social Sciences and the School of Graduate and Professional Studies with the support of the GEO Group Endowed Lectureship in Criminal Justice and Sociology.