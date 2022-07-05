Human remains found in a trash can Saturday afternoon have led to the arrest of two people.
Lawton Police were called Saturday afternoon to 1220 NW 31st Street on the report of suspicious items found in the trash can. Arriving officers called the department’s Criminal Investigation Division to take over after discovering the remains, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer.
The victim was identified as John David Collins following an examination by the State Medical Examiner, said Grubbs said.
Details about the state of Collins’ remains or potential cause of death have not been released.
Grubbs said detectives have been able to make quick work in tracking down two people as potential suspects.
Tuesday’s Lawton City Jail records indicate a woman was taken in custody for allegations of first-degree murder on Monday.
With the completion of the investigation, Grubbs said detectives will present the case to the District Attorney’s office for prosecution.
Collins’ death is the 14th investigated as a homicide in Lawton this year.
The overdose death of Phillip D. Shaw, discovered dead in the backseat of his vehicle at his home at 209 NW 18th on June 14, was the last.
Tyler Dominique Allen, 28, of Lawton, was charged June 16 with felony counts of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute, records indicate.
Allen is accused of supplying the fentanyl that caused Shaw’s overdose death.
If you have any information concerning Collins’ death or any other felony crime, you can call Lawton police, 580-581-3240; or Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, 355-INFO (4636) or submit an anonymous tip at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com.