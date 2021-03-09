The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after human remains were discovered Sunday and Monday on land owned by Cameron University.
An individual who was setting traps on the land near Southwest 38th and W. Gore, which is owned by the university but not part of the campus, found a skull Sunday afternoon. Additional remains and clothing were discovered on Monday.
In a press release on Monday, the OSBI originally reported that “agents believe the deceased succumbed to the elements during last month’s wintry weather.” However, a second statement released less than an hour later stated, “the medical examiner will make a final determination on cause and manner of death,” and that the earlier release citing the weather as a potential cause was in error.
The investigation is ongoing.