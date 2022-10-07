HULEN — A Comanche County volunteer fire department is looking to fire and chrome to raise funds on Saturday.
The Hulen Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its first, and hopefully not the last, Fire and Chrome Car Show and fundraiser at its fire house on Oklahoma 65 and Southeast Baseline Road, according to firefighter Brandy Derr.
“Shine up your ride and bring it out,” she said.
The event is open to everything mobile from cars, trucks and motorcycles to bicycles and tractors. Come out and show off, Derr said.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. with entry fees made by donation. Judging begins at noon and Top 10 awards presented at 3 p.m.
Derr said that, along with filling your eyes you can fill your bellies while helping fill the department’s operation coffers.
“We will be serving street tacos and fajitas beginning at 11 a.m. until we run out,” she said.
Derr said there’s a little something for everybody on tap. There will be a silent auction for adults, a “kids korral” for the young and “young and heart” and a live dessert auction for the hungry.
“The live auction can get a little competitive, so be prepared to bid high on your favorite offering,” she said.
Derr said the event is about community support.
“The Hulen Volunteer Fire Department is committed to the idea, ‘When we support our community, our community supports us,’” she said. “Our department is an all-volunteer force. We provide services to the Hulen rural community, to both Comanche County and Cotton County rural areas, and mutual aid to our surrounding departments and communities.”
The Hulen Volunteer Fire Department was founded in 1986. Derr said it is dedicated to the mission of providing emergency services to the surrounding rural communities.
The department also is committed to providing rehabilitation services to brother and sister firefighters, first responders and emergency medical personnel, Derr said. Now it’s about the community supporting these heroes.
“We are asking the citizens we serve to help us continue providing these services by attending this event or considering us for any donations you may make over the upcoming holiday season,” she said..