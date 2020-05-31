From virtual dance parties to sidewalk chalking, Beth Perry knows how to have a great time, even during a global pandemic.
Perry is a pre-k teacher at Hugh Bish Elementary School, and when the COVID-19 health crisis sent her students home to finish the year remotely, she knew the rest of the semester would call for an extra dose of creativity.
So she got to work planning a few fun activities for her 22 students. To start, Perry hosted a handful of dance parties for the kids via video calling.
“It was fun, the kids really enjoyed it,” Perry said. “They got to see their friends and be silly together.”
Perry has taught in Lawton Public Schools for 15 years and this was her first year at Hugh Bish. The first half of the year, her classroom was buzzing with 4 year olds eager to learn. When COVID-19 shut down schools for the second half of the year, Perry knew she needed to keep her students engaged.
“The main focus of PreK is developing social skills through interactions with peers,” Perry said. “Keeping these connections helps them maintain those relationships and work on those skills.”
Perry credited her teaching assistant, Lindsey Morris, with brainstorming another clever idea to stay connected with students: guerrilla sidewalk chalking.
The pair drove from house to house, armed with chalk and a few fun ideas for obstacle courses, puzzles and games for the kids to play on their driveways. Perry and Morris drew hopscotch squares and “balance beam” lines on concrete and left them for students to discover. The photos and videos Perry then received from parents of kids playing the games was encouraging.
“I went to Academy (Sports + Outdoors) and ordered knee pads so I could get down on the concrete on my knees and do more,” she said with a chuckle.
This has been a time of learning, especially for teachers. Perry has tackled new technology like Zoom video calling and social media features.
Each day, Perry posted pre-recorded “morning meetings” for her students to watch on Facebook. She was even able to create a Bitmoji class photo of her students in cartoon avatar form and host virtual show-and-tell meetings.
“I saw a lot of pets and favorite toys,” she said. “I even saw a few backyards and swingsets.”
For Perry, the biggest challenge of remote learning was not being able to connect frequently with the students whose parents aren’t active on Facebook. But the frustration never lasted long when Perry remembered the pandemic doesn’t revolve around her classroom.
“All of these parents are going through the same thing,” she said. They’re struggling, they may have lost a job and the kids are at home all the time.”
According to Perry, LPS has provided its staff with extra training materials and online curriculum tools to get through remote teaching with few hiccups.
The district has not announced its plan for the fall. For Perry, continuing remote classes is not ideal.
“Overall, the district will be well prepared,” she said. “I’m just nervous to see how it would look for PreK, especially if it happens at the beginning of the year. In August, if we are not going to be meeting in person, I’m not sure how hard it will be to build relationships with students I’ve never met.”
No matter what happens, Perry has faith her team will adjust well to the changing times.
“The staff and administration at Hugh Bish has been amazing,” she said. “I know they’ll help me when it’s time to go back.”
On the last day of the school year, Perry couldn’t help but tear up during her final storytime with this year’s PreK students.
“On the last page of the last book, I could not keep it together,” she said. “I just cried, because these kids are so amazing and they’ve done such a good job, but it’s hard to let them go.”
But let them go she will, with confidence.
“This has definitely been a weird and difficult school year,” Perry said. “But I know that my kids are ready for kindergarten.”