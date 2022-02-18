Every year, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture holds a contest as part of its yearly art program. The contest is open to school-age children from every grade across the state.
The competition is built around a theme each year. This year’s theme was “Find Your Future in Agriculture,” and the statewide winner among kindergartners was Annalise Pulaski, a student at Lawton’s Hugh Bish Elementary School.
Pulaski was presented with her award Thursday while she was in class. In attendance were her parents, Eric and Kamina Pulaski, and Lawton Mayor Stan Booker.
The award was presented by Emily Ague, Oklahoma’s Ag in the Classroom Coordinator.
Ague said that the competition — and her work in general — is focused on educating Oklahoma students and children to see how much their lives are influenced and touched by agriculture and agricultural work.
“We want kids to see and understand that milk doesn’t come from a grocery store,” Ague said. “It comes from a cow and it comes from people who work in agriculture.”
Ague said that while this year’s theme is focused largely on agricultural careers, and on helping students see the types of work they can do in agriculture, the focus of the competition and the lessons it provides are important for everyone, not just future agriculture workers.
“These kids will grow up to be voters,” Ague said. “And they’ll be able to make decisions as far as legislation, and we want them to be informed and be able to make informed decisions.”