Cora Quast-Peterson recently put in a grant request to supply her first-grade classroom with flexible seating. Less than two weeks later, she got what she asked for.
“I was surprised at how quickly they got back to me,” Quast-Peterson said.
Quast-Peterson has been teaching for two years at Hugh Bish Elementary School. Before that, she was a student teacher working and learning in Elgin. It was in Elgin she first saw the impact flexible seating has on elementary school students.
“Flex seating gives the kids a choice,” Quast-Peterson said. “They can choose how their day is going to go, and how much they want to move around, and what they’re comfortable with.”
Flexible seating is the installation of different seating options for students, usually elementary school kids. Students can select an array of options, including balance balls, bean bag chairs, “wobble chairs,” and various other options depending on how much they want to move around while they sit.
First-grade students have a lot of trouble sitting still and staying comfortable in traditional, hard-backed classroom seating, according to Quast-Peterson. Flexible seating helps the students by allowing them to move around and get out their energy while staying in one place.
“They’re first graders, so they have a lot of trouble sitting still,” Quast-Peterson said. “This way, they can get some of their wiggles out without getting out of their seats.”
Though she’s only had the new seating in her classroom for a few days, Quast-Peterson said she has already gotten lots of positive feedback from her students.
“They love it,” Quast Peterson said. “They’re more quiet and calm, and a lot of them have already told me, ‘This is so much more comfortable.’”
When the grant applications were put in, she thought the process would take quite a while. Quast-Peterson said she was extremely impressed with the response time and level of understanding she got from the Oklahoma Department of Education.
“I appreciate the state providing funds so much,” Quast-Peterson said. “I’m so happy they provided me with the means for having what I believe my students really need in my classroom.”