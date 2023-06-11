Broadband meeting

Sierra Sees makes a point Friday as she quizzes residents about their internet during a meeting coordinated by the Oklahoma Broadband Office. The office is touring different regions of the state to identify areas with poor or no high-speed internet access, as part of Oklahoma's initiative to solve that problem.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

If you were limited to using one word to describe internet access in Lawton, the word would be “inconsistent.”

That is among the identified problems some residents identified for the Oklahoma Broadband Office and Connected Nation officials who were in Lawton Friday as part of the Let’s Get Digital: Oklahoma Broadband Tour.

