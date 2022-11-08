Cameron University’s VetFest kicked off with a bang — literally — Monday morning.
The second VetFest is a celebration of military history and provides resources for those in the military. Special guests this year were 140 fourth graders from Lawton Public Schools Freedom Elementary School on Fort Sill.
The fourth graders, and assorted Cameron University personnel, gathered near Bentley Gardens mid-morning Monday when a Fort Sill unit officially opened the event by shooting off a salutary round from a howitzer. Many students, who had ear plugs in, and Cameron personnel, admitted to jumping when the big gun boomed out its welcome.
Moments after the round was shot, and while their ears were still ringing, students shouted for “another one” to be shot. Fort Sill declined the invitation and the students were led off to the McCasland Ballroom for a morning of hands-on activities.
There they learned about famous Native Americans who served in the military, including Kiowa warriors from Fort Sill who served in a world war, athlete Jim Thorpe who served on ships carrying supplies overseas, the Comanche Code Talkers, and Pascal Poolaw, the most decorated Native American who served in the military. Poolaw served in three wars — World War II, Korean War and Vietnam Conflict — and was decorated with 42 medals and citations.
From there, students rotated among five hands-on stations where they made bear claw necklaces, colored spinners, bead bracelets and paper airplanes, and colored their own bandanas.
“This looks like a dragon,” Hailey McCurrie, 9, said of her bear claw necklace. She, too, was impressed by the howitzer firing. “I was sitting down, and I went like this,” she said as she demonstrated how she jumped when the shell was fired.
Perhaps the most popular attraction was Ian Swart, living history interpreter from the Museum of the Great Plains. Swart, dressed as a typical mountain man from the 1880s, gathered the students around him in small groups and demonstrated how to start a campfire using flint and some steel. Due to the demonstration being held indoors, he stopped just short of actually lighting the fire.
The demonstration impressed Oliver Kehoskie, 10.
“I wish I had some flint and steel,” he said as he watched the demonstration. “I would cook some meat. I would cook steak and chicken. I would get it from some deer maybe. Maybe I could find a cow.”
Oliver had made an airplane and bear claw necklace, but liked the airplane best of all.
“I liked the airplane because I’m not very good at folding, so I could practice folding. And it’s fun,” he said.
The elementary-age students were not the only ones having fun. College-age students also were trying out something new: in this case, practicing aiming a howitzer that was parked in front of McMahon Centennial Complex.
Jeran Rivera, Cameron University ROTC cadet, was practicing aiming the cannon in 21 seconds or less.
“They (Fort Sill personnel) said they had 21 seconds to lower the cannon to fire a shot at the same time. I wanted to see if I could make 21 seconds,” he said. He said he reached that goal, but “It was physically demanding. I made it in the nick of time.”
Rivera said he plans join either the infantry or the artillery.
“I wanted to see what I was getting myself into,” he said.