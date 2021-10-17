The Housing Services Office at Fort Sill will host an off-post housing symposium Tuesday.
The free event will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd. Topics to be covered will be Fair Housing–Reasonable Accommodation, Assistance Animals, Service Members Civil Relief Act, and the Oklahoma Residential Landlord/Tenant Act.
Fair housing applies to all service members and their families. These laws impact everyone from the commanders down to those who have just entered, as well as civilians and residents of Oklahoma and the United States.
You may RSVP by contacting Jacqueline King or Jourdan Francis. Jacqueline.k.king.civ@mail.mil or jourdan.a.francis.civ@mail.mil 580-442-5190/2813.