OKLAHOMA CITY — An interim study will be held Wednesday exploring the effect of ad valorem tax protests on public schools and county services.
The House Energy and Natural Resources Committee will hear combined Interim Studies 21-009 and 21-129. Both will explore why and how Oklahoma schools are suffering due to not receiving their ad valorem tax proceeds from companies within the oil, gas and wind sectors.
The studies are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to noon and will resume at 1:30 p.m. in Room 450 at the state Capitol, 2300 N Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City.
During the study, valuation standards and protest procedures will be discussed and reviewed. The cost of the protests to schools, counties and the state will be detailed.
Presenters include representatives from K-12 Public Schools, the state’s Career Tech system, the wind, oil and gas industries, the state auditor’s office, county assessors, and the private third-party contractor used by the largest number of counties in the state for assessments.