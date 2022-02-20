OKLAHOMA CITY — A House subcommittee has given first approval to a bill that would increase the amount of appropriations the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Fund may receive by $30 million.
House Bill 3318 raises the maximum amount that can be apportioned to the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Fund from motor vehicle revenue from $120 million to $150 million. The bill received a hearing before the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee on Transportation last week.
HB3318 passed 8-0 and is eligible to be heard before the full House Appropriations & Budget Committee. The bill is authored in the Senate by Sen. Chris Kidd (R-Waurika).