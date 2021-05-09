OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House passed the Oklahoma Play To Learn Act on Wednesday.
The Act, House Bill 1569, declares the Legislature’s intent to focus on the importance of child-centered, play-based learning as the most developmentally appropriate way for young children to learn.
The measure authorizes educators to create learning environments that promote movement, creative expression, exploration, socialization, and reading for pleasure, among other things.
HB1569 allows school districts to provide ongoing early childhood professional development for teachers and administrators, which may include existing State Department of Education professional development programs. Lastly, the measure prohibits a school district from preventing a teacher from utilizing play-based learning in early childhood education, which will empower early childhood educators to teach children the way they were taught to teach.