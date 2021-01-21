A 25-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $50,000 bond after he was accused of forcing a man to his knees and pointing a gun between his eyes to ensure he was “obeying house rules.”
Vincente Angel Ortiz made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with feloniously pointing a firearm, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called to 3332 NE Brentwood Drive on the report of a man holding another man at gunpoint in the garage.
The victim said Ortiz took him into the garage while carrying a handgun and, once inside, he was made to get on his knees while Ortiz pointed a .45 caliber handgun at his head. He said Ortiz stood in front of him and explained the house rules that he was too look at the ground when Ortiz came into the room and to not speak to him, the affidavit states. Once he agreed to those terms, the man said Ortiz released him. A witness confirmed his version of events.
Ortiz admitted he had the handgun and that he had the man get on his knees “execution style,” but denied ever pointing the gun at him, according to the affidavit.
Ortiz, who is being held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. April 26 for his preliminary hearing conference.