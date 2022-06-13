OKLAHOMA CITY — House Republicans introduced a slate of inflation relief bills in special session Monday, reiterating their support for helping Oklahomans overcome the rising cost of goods and services.
An array of House bills dealing with personal income tax, grocery tax, business taxes and other inflation relief measures — with options to make the policies permanent or temporary — were introduced Monday in the third extraordinary session of the 58th Legislature. Those bills include:
HB 1008XXX: Two-year personal income tax reduction from 4.75% to 4.5%, beginning in tax year 2022
HB 1009XXX: Permanent personal income tax reduction from 4.75% to 4.5%, beginning in tax year 2023
HB 1010XXX: Permanent personal income tax reduction from 4.75% to 4.25%, beginning in tax year 2023
HB 1011XXX: Two-year increase of the sales tax relief credit from $40 to $200, beginning in tax year 2022
HB 1012XXX: Two-year state grocery tax moratorium with no restriction on local changes, effective July 1, 2022
HB 1013XXX: Two-year state grocery tax moratorium with restriction on local level changes, effective July 1, 2022
HB 1014XXX: Permanent state grocery tax elimination with no restriction on local changes, effective July 1, 2022
HB 1015XXX: Permanent state grocery tax elimination with restriction on local changes, effective July 1, 2022
HB 1016XXX: Permanent state and local grocery tax elimination with no restriction on local changes, effective July 1, 2022
HB 1017XXX: Permanent state and local grocery tax elimination with restriction on local changes, effective July 1, 2022
HB 1021XXX: Corporate income tax phaseout over eight years
HB 1022XXX: Franchise tax suspension
HB 1018XXX: Inflation relief funding budget adjustment restoring governor’s budget to Fiscal Year 2019 level
HB 1019XXX: Inflation relief funding budget adjustment restoring Office of Management and Enterprise Services budget to previous fiscal year level
HB 1020XXX: Inflation relief funding budget adjustment restoring Health Care Authority budget to reflect surplus due to agency receiving larger than anticipated federal matching funds.
"We expect some combination of these bills, but not all of them, to reach the finish line and become law. The House is presenting options to, once again, start and lead a thoughtful conversation on the best path forward for inflation relief," said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. "The majority of these options have already passed the House, and we will pass them again plus other options."