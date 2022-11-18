A local ministry is hosting a Thanksgiving feed in Geronimo on Saturday and building on a tradition of seasonal help for the Comanche County community.
The House of Bread Ministry will host a Thanksgiving Feed the Hungry Lunch from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 101 W. Main in Geronimo. Associate Pastor Ramonda Bruno said it’s free to the area community.
“They come from Indiahoma, Apache, the Lawton community,” she said. “It’s for all areas around.”
The meal will include turkey, ham, dressing and all the trimmings. Bruno said you can dine-in or carry out your order.
The community feeding has become a staple for many, according to Bruno. For the event, they have feed anywhere between 50 to 200 families.
“We’ve been doing it for quite a few years,” she said. “We started doing it in Geronimo for the past four or five years.”
Donations of food items are still being taken and, Bruno said, volunteers are needed and appreciated. It’s all about remembering those who might otherwise be forgotten during this holiday season.
On Friday, the Hope for Christmas Lawton Area and Country Time Christmas program will be signing p people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Searching Hearts Ministry, 1003½ SW E. Bruno said there is hope there may be a second sign-up soon after.
The idea is similar to the Angel Tree where people take a name and Christmas wish and make it come true, Bruno said. It will be set-up soon after sign-ups at Central Plaza.
There will be categories for people to select recipients in several different categories, ranging from under a year old to 120 years old as well as a soldier category, Bruno said. There will even be a tree set up for pets.
“It’s like an Angel Tree without an age limit,” she said. “It will give them two wishes. We always tell people: ‘It’s our hope you get a present, not a promise.’”
Bruno hopes all these wishes come true.
“We just don’t want anyone to get left out,” she said. “It’s just nice to get a gift of love. We’re just trying to make a difference.”