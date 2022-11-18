Taking donations

House of Bread Ministry Associate Pastor Ramonda Bruno at a recent food drive location. The ministry is gearing up to give back to the community through this holiday season.

A local ministry is hosting a Thanksgiving feed in Geronimo on Saturday and building on a tradition of seasonal help for the Comanche County community.

The House of Bread Ministry will host a Thanksgiving Feed the Hungry Lunch from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 101 W. Main in Geronimo. Associate Pastor Ramonda Bruno said it’s free to the area community.

