The Lawton House of Bread ministry asks community members to adopt names from it Hope For Christmas board this year.
The board is located at Central Mall, 200 SW C, at the organization’s kiosk, across from Journey’s clothing store.
The program allows community members to “adopt” names on cards and shop for food for the recipients. The program also allows each person to request either a turkey or ham to prepare for a family holiday meal.
Anyone interested in adopting names, or donating directly, can visit the kiosk until Dec. 21, or can contact House of Bread Ministry at 248-8519.