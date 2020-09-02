House Speaker Charles McCall appointed all House of Representative members to regional redistricting committees Monday, a process he said will give all Oklahomans direct representation in the process.
“With this approach, more Oklahomans than ever are involved in their redistricting,” said McCall, R-Atoka. “This process has the highest level of accountability for the people because they directly elect their representatives.”
Eight regional redistricting subcommittees will go directly to the public to ask residents how House districts should look for the next decade. In-person and virtual town halls, online submissions, citizen surveys and more will be used to gather public input throughout the fall and winter ahead of the 2021 legislative session.
The Southwest Region will be chaired by Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, while Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, will serve as vice chair. Members are: Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow; Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan; Rep. Charles Ortega, R-Altus; Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton; Rep. David Perryman, D-Chickasha; and Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton.
Using the public’s input, subcommittees will produce regional maps that will be used to build the statewide House district map.
Every ten years, the Oklahoma Constitution requires each legislative chamber to redraw its own districts and congressional districts following the release of decennial U.S. Census data. The 2020 census count ends Sept. 30 and final data will be delivered to states in Spring 2021, when the Legislature is constitutionally required to enact a redistricting plan for the next decade.
A standing House Redistricting Committee will receive each regional subcommittee plan and be responsible for producing a statewide map for consideration by the full House in the 2021 legislative session. Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, will chair that committee, with Boles and Rep. Emily Virgin, D-Norman, serving as vice chairs. The full Redistricting Committee will be appointed after the seating of the 58th Legislature in November.
“Oklahoma’s diversity is our strength. We will prioritize gathering all perspectives — urban, rural, age, gender, race, profession, socioeconomic status and many others — to produce House districts that truly represent Oklahoma,” Boles said.
Following the 2010 Census, Oklahoma’s 101 House districts had a population target of 37,142 constituents per district. District populations are expected to grow after the conclusion of the 2020 Census.
House members whose districts fall in multiple regions may choose one regional subcommittee to serve on for the purposes of voting on regional maps. Once these selections are made, final subcommittee lists will be released. While members may serve on one subcommittee only for voting purposes, they may participate in any regional subcommittee public input activities, based on the needs and requests of constituents.