OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Oklahoma Republican House members have won approval for an interim study that will examine God in the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights and Pledge of Allegiance in Oklahoma public and private schools.
The study was proposed by Rep. Chris Banning, R-Bixby, and Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow. The study was assigned to the House Common Education Committee. Interim studies may begin Aug. 7 and must be concluded by Nov. 16.
“It is well-noted that our nation’s founders were devoted to godly principles as they established a new system of government and way of life,” McDugle said. “They relied heavily on their relationship with the Lord, and yet there’s been a move recently to remove God from the public forum. We want to have a robust discussion about the importance of acknowledging the Lord when discussing our nation’s founding.”
Banning said the country’s biblical beliefs started being exhibited centuries ago, to include the 1820 concept of the National Monument to the Forefathers.
“Our nation’s founding documents and our Pledge of Allegiance has inspired generations of Americans in devotion to both their country and to God as their creator,” Banning said. “It’s important that there is a set-aside space for faith in a school environment, if a student so chooses.”
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill into law that added the words “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance. Banning said the inclusion of God in the Pledge of Allegiance reinforces the nation’s commitment to its religious heritage, values and the belief that the nation’s rights and freedoms are rooted in something greater than man.