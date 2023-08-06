OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Oklahoma Republican House members have won approval for an interim study that will examine God in the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights and Pledge of Allegiance in Oklahoma public and private schools.

The study was proposed by Rep. Chris Banning, R-Bixby, and Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow. The study was assigned to the House Common Education Committee. Interim studies may begin Aug. 7 and must be concluded by Nov. 16.

