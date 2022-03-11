The 2022 omnibus appropriations package passed late Wednesday by the U.S. House of Representatives includes funding for Lawton’s FISTA complex in Central Plaza and infrastructure improvements for Altus and Altus Air Force Base.
House leaders said members passed the package and a four-day stopgap measure that would extend current funding levels through Tuesday, to ensure there is no lapse in appropriations when the U.S. Senate works for passage on its end, action they expect to happen before the March 15 extension deadline. Senate action is necessary before the bills can be sent to President Joe Biden.
According to Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, the package includes multiple Oklahoma-specific provisions, including $1 million designated for FISTA campus modernization and expansions in the innovation park being created in Central Plaza in downtown Lawton; and $3 million to replace infrastructure in the City of Altus and at Altus Air Force Base.
Other appropriations include $3 million for the Global Transportation and Industrial park in Ardmore; $1.9 million for the Oklahoma Research Foundation to support arthritis research and to increase access to treatment in rural communities; and $1 million for the University of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital to support the provision of mental health services care for children with severe mental health issues.
FISTA-related funding will help support efforts to create a complex for military defense contractors working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. The FISTA Development Trust Authority has launched a construction project that will create the first stage of space, renovating the 100,000 square feet of space in the former Sear’s store on the mall’s west end to FISTA 1, the first space to house defense contractors. Work on that complex is set to begin this month and be completed by November, Director James Taylor has said.
As work ramps up on FISTA 1, the trust authority will continue working to identify funding to create FISTA 2, or the former Dillard’s department store on the mall’s south side, members said.
Patrick Bond, communications director for Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, R-Oklahoma, said the funding designated for Altus will replace aging water infrastructure for the city and Altus Air Force Base, as well has serve the planned community housing project that is designed to provide more affordable housing for active duty service members, their families and the community at large. Bond said the funding was part of a community projects funding request Lucas submitted to the House Appropriations Committee.
During a telephone town hall meeting Thursday with constituents, Cole said the appropriations package should have been in place already, blaming the delay on the Senate. He said while legislation in the 12 related bills was moving along in the U.S. House last year, “in the Senate, not so much.”
“We bargained in good faith,” Cole said, adding House Republicans set down specifications in its appropriations negotiations.
Topping the list was defense spending.
“Defense spending had to go up, and it did,” Cole said, of action that won about $29 billion more in that category, an increase he called robust and a much bigger increase that the president wanted. “That was a big win.”
Republicans also said domestic spending had to come down and while it did — Democrats wanted a 17 percent increase; they got 6.7 percent — Cole said the cut wasn’t as much as he wanted. Republicans also won the concession to return all existing pro-life restrictions, to include the Hyde Amendment that prevents the federal government from funding abortions except to protect the life of the mother, and in cases of rape and incest. Cole said Democrats wanted to expand the federal funding to abortions; Republicans committed to voting no on any appropriations bill until the Hyde Amendment was restored.
“We won that fight,” he said.