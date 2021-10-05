OKLAHOMA CITY — State legislators took a deeper look at the standards and quality of Oklahoma’s civics education during an interim study last month.
“It’s important that Americans understand the fundamental concepts of our government, whether it’s the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, separation of powers, federalism, voting procedures, or contacting one’s representative,” said Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, who requested the study heard by the House Higher Education and Career Tech Committee.
Brenda Beymer-Chapman, director of social studies education and personal financial literacy at the Oklahoma State Department of Education, said current state statute requires an emphasis on civics during classes for history, social studies and U.S. Government. Subject matter standards also are reviewed by the state board every six years.
Beymer-Chapman said the Fordham Institute recently ranked Oklahoma in the top 10 for civics and U.S. history standards among all states.
This spring, the Oklahoma Legislature approved House Bill 2030 to require high school students to pass the U.S. Civics Test in order to graduate, beginning in the 2022-23 school year. This is the same test administered by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services that is required of anyone desiring to become a U.S. citizen.
University of Oklahoma Professor Emeritus Allen Hertzke spoke to the committee on the role of higher education in preparing students to be engaged citizens. Hertzke taught political science courses at OU for more than 30 years.
“We as a society, not just Oklahoma but nationally, lost our way on civic preparation,” Hertzke said. “It became de-emphasized in secondary schools.”
Hertzke told the committee he’s seen how students learn best when they get engaged in the material.
“I think our focus as a state should be on building citizens, and obviously that means critical knowledge, but I think even more it means learning by doing,” he said, suggesting a year-long commitment to civics engagement would help bridge the gap.
Hertzke also recommended enhanced teacher preparation, including better equipping teachers and recruiting teachers especially knowledgeable in history and political science.
Binghamton University Professor S.G. Grant spoke about the value of evidence-based arguments in teaching civics, saying good teaching is more than the textbook, discussion, technology, or homework.
“Kids need to use more than the textbook for the ideas and experiences that they’re going to have, and we’re fortunate nowadays to be able to put incredibly smart and good and helpful resources in front of kids,” Grant said. “Textbooks are not the worst thing in the world, but they’re not the only thing in the world.”