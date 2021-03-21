A bill passed by the Oklahoma House would grant Oklahoma farmers and ranchers some relief during next year’s tax season, supporters say.
State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, said his House Bill 1682 would repeal a Jan. 1 rule change by the Oklahoma Tax Commission requiring anyone applying for a farm tax exemption to submit a copy of their IRS Schedule F form. The bill now proceeds to the Senate for consideration.
“This rule change took everybody by surprise,” Grego said. “This didn’t go through the regular administrative rule change process, which would have allowed public comment and legislative approval. It also didn’t even go through the tax commission’s own three-member board.”
Grego said the IRS Schedule F form is something farmers might be requested to send to the IRS, but it has not been something required as part of an Oklahoma tax return. He said not every farmer files the form, including beginning farmers who have not yet made a profit on their farms or youth showing calves or other farm animals. He said farmers and ranchers also were concerned about the expanded list of people that might now have access to all of the information listed on the form, including purchases, interest and other items.
“This is a pretty important issue for our state farmers and ranchers,” Grego said.