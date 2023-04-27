OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to receive a bill by Sen. Chris Kidd that would raise monthly travel allowances for county officials by $300.
Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, announced Wednesday that he secured passage in the House for Senate Bill 951, which would increase the travel allowance for county commissioners and sheriffs to $1,000 per month; for county assessors to $900 per month; and for county clerks, court clerks and county treasurers to $800 per month. The measure also provides for county officer monthly travel allowances to be increased by 2 percent annually, beginning in Fiscal Year 2028.
The money would come from county budgets and have no direct fiscal impact on the state budget or state appropriations, the authors said.
“Many of our county officials use their own personal vehicles, and this increase simply keeps pace with rising costs for gas, insurance and vehicle maintenance expenses,” Humphrey said. “This actually represents a savings for many of our counties rather than asking them to supply each official a county-owned vehicle.”
“This will provide our county officials with a much-needed financial boost to cover their ever-increasing travel expenses as they conduct their official duties,” said Kidd, R-Waurika. “I’m thankful for the bipartisan support from both chambers to get this bill to the governor’s desk.”