OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to receive a bill by Sen. Chris Kidd that would raise monthly travel allowances for county officials by $300.

Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, announced Wednesday that he secured passage in the House for Senate Bill 951, which would increase the travel allowance for county commissioners and sheriffs to $1,000 per month; for county assessors to $900 per month; and for county clerks, court clerks and county treasurers to $800 per month. The measure also provides for county officer monthly travel allowances to be increased by 2 percent annually, beginning in Fiscal Year 2028.

