OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma House members have approved a bill that would grant a tax credit to people who serve as caregivers to older family members at home.
House Bill 1368 — the Caring for Caregivers bill — would allow a tax credit to individuals who are caring for family members over the age of 62 and meet specific qualifications. The tax credit is up to $2,000 per year or up to $3,000 per year if the family member is a veteran or has Alzheimer’s or related dementias. The credit is for out-of-pocket costs incurred by the unpaid family caregiver for a limited set of services.