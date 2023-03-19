OKLAHOMA CITY — For the second time in three years, the Oklahoma House of Representatives has approved an increase to the income qualifier for an additional homestead exemption to aid Oklahomans living on a fixed income.

House Bill 1926, by Rep. Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks, increases the income qualifier for the additional homestead exemption from $25,000 to $30,000. Sims said many seniors living on fixed incomes are losing this benefit because increases to Social Security payments have pushed them over the income qualifier.

