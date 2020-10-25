Toni Hasenbeck, Elgin, is seeking her second term as the House District 65 representative.
Hasenbeck, a Republican, said she is a strong voice for rural Oklahoma. A product of rural Oklahoma, Hasenbeck and her husband Hank own a cow-calf operation outside of Elgin, and are longtime members of the Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association. She also is involved a small family business: her husband, a veterinarian, operates the Happy Hollow Animal Hospital in Elgin. Her father, Butch Young, is a nationally-known auctioneer.
She said she supports lower taxes and business-friendly regulation and training programs that help create jobs. A former teacher, Hasenbeck supported historic teacher pay raises and the largest public school investment in state history, saying she is focused on ensuring dollars reach the classroom where they will help students and teachers. Previously, she had taught in Elgin and Fletcher public schools.
Hasenbeck and her husband have three children and attend Fletcher Methodist Church. In the House, she is vice chair of the Appropriations and Budget Education subcommittee.
“If re-elected I will oppose radical policies that seem to be on the rise in our country — like defunding the police,” Hasenbeck said. “I will continue to support our schools and teachers, focus on economic growth, and stand for freedom and liberty.”
Information is available by calling (580) 591-3146.