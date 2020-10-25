Rande Worthen, a Lawton Republican, is seeking his third term as the House District 64 representative.
Worthen, a Comanche County prosecutor for 29 years before retiring and running for public office, describes himself as a constitutional conservative. He chairs the House’s Appropriations and Budget Judiciary Subcommittee.
He said he believes in building stronger schools, noting he voted for the largest teacher pay raise in state history, a $24.6 million increase in teacher health benefits, an additional $33 million for textbooks, $17 million more to the state funding formula to directly impact district aid, a 19 percent increase in common education funding, and a $7.5 million increase in a program that allows high school students to concurrently enroll in college.
He supports rural health care, including $110 million to fund residency programs that help ensure rural access to medical professionals. He also supported independent audits of state agencies to cut waste, fraud and abuse; and voted to even the playing field by reducing tax benefits to the oil and gas industry,
Worthen said he worked closely with law enforcement while he was an assistant district attorney, and recently was awarded the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association Legislative Award for service and leadership supporting law enforcement. He and his wife Janet have four children.
