Kyle Meraz, Lawton, is the Democratic candidate for State House District 64.
Meraz is a registered nurse at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, where he has been working since starting nursing school in 2017. He joined the hospital’s ICU unit in summer 2019, after graduating from Western Oklahoma State College (Lawton campus) and has been working in the COVID unit in recent months.
Meraz said he is running for the seat to write legislation that will improve the day-to-day lives of residents.
“My top priority is the preservation and expansion of rural healthcare in our state,” he said, adding he supported efforts to prompt Oklahoma accept more Medicaid funding and provide insurance for up to 200,000 more Oklahomans.
He said one of his first bills would address nurse-to-patient ratios, explaining similar legislation has reduced work place errors, decreased the length of hospital stay, and produced better patient outcomes. Meraz also said it is time to legalize and decriminalize the use of marijuana in Oklahoma, adding current law keeps the state’s criminal justice system overcrowded with non-violent drug offenders. That comes at a cost of $16,497 per year per incarcerated person, money that could be spent on schools, roads and rural healthcare, he said, adding Oklahoma also would see an increase in tax revenue and jobs.
Information is available on Facebook: Kyle Meraz for District 64.