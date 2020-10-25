Daniel Pae, Lawton, is seeking his second term as the State House District 62 representative.
A Republican who was born and reared in Lawton, Pae said he made a deliberate choice to return to his hometown after graduating from the University of Oklahoma, before a successful run for his House seat in 2018. His parents, natives of South Korea, moved to Lawton in 1983 and opened a dry cleaning business, which means he understands a hard work ethic and the importance of supporting the community.
His priorities include the state budget, saying Oklahoma has avoided making tough fiscal decisions “because too many politicians have chosen short-term political gains over long-term security.” Pae said future budgets must take the need for recurring revenues into account. He also believes investing in education is common sense because it is the key to promoting social mobility and civic engagement, and he will advocate for teacher pay raises.
As the son of small business owners, Pae said he understands those businesses are important to local economic growth and will do what he can to protect them from increased regulation and taxation.
Pae graduated from OU in 2017 with a bachelor of arts degree in economics and political science, and a master’s degree in public administration. He is vice chair of the House’s Government Efficiency Committee.
Information is available at danielpae.com