Larry Bush, Lawton, is the Democratic nominee for State House District 62.
Bush, the owner of Larry Bush Insurance, is a previous candidate for House District 62 seat, seeing public office as service to his community.
He said he considers education a priority, saying state leaders must stop cutting Oklahoma’s education system. Instead, the state must build its public school system “so that our children are blessed with the opportunities and tools they need for success,” he said. Bush said Oklahoma also must stabilize its budget, while diversifying revenues and becoming less dependent on oil and gas. He said criminal justice reform remains a priority, and the state must evaluate eliminating mandatory minimum sentences and steering non-violent drug offenders into rehabilitation programs.
A standout high school athlete, Bush attended the University of Oklahoma on a football scholarship and after graduating, played for the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Hamilton Tiger Cats before returning to OU to earn a degree in sociology.
He and his wife Rachel have two children, and returned to her hometown to raise a family. His community activities come largely through the school system in activities such as speaking to students about the importance of education, coaching, reading to classrooms, and sponsoring supplies and donations.
