Hotel-motel tax funding box
The City of Lawton is projecting it will receive $600,000 in hotel-motel tax revenue for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that begins July 1. It normally receives $1.2 million to $1.3 million.
Available revenues will be divided among four broad categories: 60 percent ($360,000) to the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Lawton Economic Development Corporation; 18 percent ($108,000) to tourism; 15 percent to economic development ($90,000); and 7 percent ($42,000) to the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
Funding to the chamber will total $231,429 while the LEDC will receive $128,571.
Funding to economic development will be added to the City of Lawton’s economic development fund to finance qualified projects.
Funding to LETA will be allocated to enhancement and beautification projects.
Funding to the tourism category will be allocated to: Museum of the Great Plains, $25,000; Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, $10,000; Lawton Heritage Association, $3,200; Freedom Festival’s fireworks display, $29,400 (funding to be rolled over into 2021); Arts and Humanities Council, $1,000; Lawton Farmer’s Market, $10,000; and Holiday in the Park, $29,400.