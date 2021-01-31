Hotel-Motel Tax allocation for 2020-2021, which was based on $600,000 in estimated revenue:

•$360,000 to Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Lawton Economic Development Corporation (60 percent)

•$108,000 to tourism (18 percent)

•$90,000 to City of Lawton’s Economic Development Fund (15 percent)

•$42,000 to Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (7 percent)

Funding in the tourism category was allocated to:

•Museum of the Great Plains, $25,000

•Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, $10,000

•Lawton Heritage Association, $3,200

•Freedom Festival’s fireworks display, $29,400 (funding to be rolled over into 2021 festival)

•Holiday in the Park Christmas display, $29,400

•Lawton Farmer’s Market, $10,000

•Arts and Humanities Council, $1,000

