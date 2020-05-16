A call to police to report two men talking about breaking into a hotel room and stabbing people Wednesday night resulted in a couple of arrests and the discovery of a printer used to make counterfeit cash.
Lawton Police Officers Xavier Evans and Jerry Vallijo were called around 9 p.m. to the Executive Inn, 3134 Cache Road, after multiple people called the front desk to warn that two men were talking about breaking into a room and stabbing people. The officers arrived and saw the two men leaving room 270 and told them to stop. A man was seen carrying a knife and a black duffle bag. He took off.
According to the report, he dropped the bag and ran with the knife in his hand and was brought down following a short foot chase when Vallijo used his Taser. Evans said the man made a spontaneous confession that the bag was his and contained a printer used to print counterfeit bills. He also confessed that he and the other man had broken into the room but that the other man has nothing to do with the printer or counterfeit money.
The front desk clerk told police that room 270 was supposed to be vacant and she wanted the two men arrested for breaking and entering, the report states. The man who ran was also booked into jail for resisting police and publishing counterfeited instruments.